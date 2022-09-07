Apple to launch iPhone 14 and 14 Plus today: Check out features, expected price

Expected to introduce four new models in the iPhone 14 lineup this year yet again, Apple is rumoured to discontinue the ‘mini’ variant to launch ‘Plus’. This new model will be a 6.7-inch new iPhone, minus the Pro features. Since the introduction of the Pro series a couple of years ago, the biggest difference between the regular and the Pro has been the size, display technology and camera. For the first time, Apple is likely to bring a huge ‘chip’ difference too. It is very unlike Apple as even the SE models get the same processor as the flagship ones. But things change.

Screen size

The entry-level new iPhones to be launched include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. While the former will feature a 6.1-inch screen, the latter will have a 6.7-inch display. The display specs of the iPhone 14 Plus are said to remain the same as that of the Pro Max only with a change in the brightness. The Plus variant is expected to feature a TrueTone P3 display with 1000nits brightness. Both models will continue to have the notch housing FaceID and a front-facing camera at the top.

Processor

While the iPhone 14 Pro models will boast an A16 chip, rumours indicate Apple continuing with the A15 Bionic or an improved version of the chip. There can be a couple of reasons for this decision - as the import prices are on the rise, it could help Apple maintain the price of the regular iPhones. The second reason could be the chip shortage, which Tim Cook has been actively talking about during the earnings calls as it has impacted iPhone sales as well.

RAM boost

Apple never officially discloses the details of the RAM on iPhones. And for the new iPhones, it will be 6GB from 4GB. But while the Pro models will have faster RAM, the two non-Pros will have LPDDR4x, just like the iPhone 13.

Improved camera

According to leaks, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variant could come with a 12MP 4K camera but with some improvements. And there will be an autofocus-enabled selfie camera as well.

Pricing

Until last year, it was easy to predict the pricing of the new iPhones. But with inflation and the weakening Indian rupee, the pricing is liking to go up further this year as well.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 can be priced around Rs 75,900 to Rs 79,900. Hoping there continue to be some lucrative cashback offers.

Well, all the rumours don’t add up. If the iPhone 14 is to continue with a similar display, processor and camera, there won’t be any major difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. It is possible that the majority of leaks have been focused on the Pro and the mini replacement and much has not leaked for the vanilla iPhone.

Also read: Apple 'Far Out' fall event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, Airpods Pro 2, other expected launches