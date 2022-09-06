Apple to launch iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max tomorrow. Here’s a quick look at the specs

Apple’s annual hardware event, where the Cupertino giant launches the new flagship iPhone models, will be held on September 7. With four new iPhones to be announced, along with new Apple Watch models and even the new AirPod Pro variant, some of the hardware (read iPhones) will be launched in India along with the global rollout. And while we are still hours away from the official unveiling of the new iPhone 14 models, here's what the two iPhone 14 “Pro” models are speculated to be like.

Screen Size

Continuing with the tradition, Apple will launch four new iPhones. There will be two Pro modes - 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Bye bye notch

According to the rumours, Apple will finally ditch the notch it first introduced with the iPhone X which houses FaceID. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to have two display cutouts - a pill-shaped one that will have the Face ID components including the dot projector, and the other one for the front-facing camera.



48MP camera, Astrophotography mode

Apple has never entered into the megapixel count race for iPhones, which is a standard with Android smartphones. But this year, it is expected to ditch the 12MP rear main lens in favour of a 48MP wide angle lens. This will be paired with an improved ultrawide and telephoto lens (with better zoom). The invite for the iPhone 14 event – ‘Far Out’ – also fuelled the rumours of the Pro series boasting astrophotography mode. Technically, this mode is used to capture the night sky and stars. The mode can help capture the moon, stars, or even planets. But it isn’t the first time a smartphone will have such a mode. Huawei P 30 Pro had a dedicated mode to capture the moon, and Google too had astrophotography mode which uses multiple shots with the help of AI-captured astrophoto.



Satellite-based emergency features

Another rumour, the invite has given birth to is, Apple bringing new satellite-based emergency features that will allow users to send texts in emergencies when there is no network coverage.

Better 5G

Apple iPhone 13 was 5G enabled but for the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple might use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem RF-System chip. This is a 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements.

A16 processor

The USP of the iPhone is also the power it brings to the table – to run heavy graphic games and even handle 4k video editing. And this power comes, not from Qualcomm or Mediatek, but from Apple itself. Traditionally, every year Apple upgrades the chip. This year too, Apple will introduce the A16 chip. But if Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst at TF International Securities, a financial services group in the Asia-Pacific region is to be believed, only the Pro models will get the new chip. The other two models will continue with the A15 chip. If this happens, it will be for the first time that Apple will do this sort of differentiation between the Pro and non-Pro models.



30W fast charging

It’s been a couple of years since Apple decided to do away with the charging adapter. This year too, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are unlikely to be accompanied by one. But barely catching up with the Android competitors, Apple is expected to increase the fast charging capability to 30W. Also, the iPhone 14 series will continue with the lightning connector this year too.

