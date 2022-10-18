Apple TV 4K launched with A15 Bionic chip at Rs 14,900. Check all features

Apple has unveiled the new Apple TV 4K. This new streaming device is claimed to be more powerful as well as affordable than before. The Apple TV 4K feature the A15 Bionic chip that also powers last year’s Apple iPhone 13 line-up. This upgrade will allow smoother performance. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+ alongside Dolby Vision.

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at Rs 14,900 from apple.com/in/store, and at Apple Store locations. This will make it the cheapest Apple device that sells with the A15 Bionic chipset. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select pay TV providers. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K beginning today, with availability starting Friday, November 4, in more than 30 countries.

The Siri Remote retains the design and functionality as the previous generation, but this time around buyers will get a USB Type-C port for charging. While the remote is included with the new Apple TV 4K, it can also be purchased separately for Rs 5,900 starting today, and is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”