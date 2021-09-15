Apple Watch Series 7 announced, to be launched later this year

Continuing with its annual upgrade cycle, the Cupertino-based Apple announced its new Apple Watch Series 7 along with the new iPhone 13 range. The new smartwatch features re-engineered the Always-On Retina display with more screen area and thinner borders.

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Without changing the dimensions much, Apple has been able to maximise the screen area. Even the design has been refined - with softer, more rounded corners. When the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display will be up to 70 per cent brighter indoors than that of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Even the user interface is optimised - offering a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath - allowing users to slide a finger to type, and utilises on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster.

Apple claims the new watch features a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

On the functionality front, the newest Apple Watch comes with health and wellness tools, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, a blood oxygen sensor and app. New additions on the wellness front include a Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types.

Apple Watch Series 7 also provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable

"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements - from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging - making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness."

Apple Watch Series 7 will come in five new aluminium case finishes, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Its price will start at $399 in the US. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in India and other countries, including the US, later this year.

