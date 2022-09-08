Apple Watch Series 8 announced, with temperature sensor, car crash detection

The obvious upgrade to last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 is the Series 8, which includes a new temperature sensor and crash detection. Apple is focusing on women’s health with the new watch that will help in tracking the ovulation cycle while keeping the data encrypted and safe. The watch will be available starting September 16th in GPS and Cellular variants.

Temperature Sensor: The sensor has more to do with women’s health. After three years of introduction mensuration tracking, it can help track the ovulation cycle. According to Apple, the watch checks the temperature every five seconds and can track temperature changes as minute as 0.1 degrees Celsius. And tracking the body temperature overnight can give insights into the ovulation cycle. This data is encrypted on the watch itself. Apple says, by utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates. Knowing when ovulation has occurred can be helpful for family planning.

Car Crash: After notifying of emergency falls, Apple has gone a step ahead by introducing crash detection. But this feature works only while driving. In case of a car crash, emergency services and contacts will be notified. For this, Apple Watch detects a severe car crash. The device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. For this feature, Apple has added two new motion sensors that will enable the Watch to detect the precise moment of impact. Apple claims to have studied data from the front, side and rear collisions when developing the new feature. This feature will also be coming to older watches starting with the Series 4 but they have to run on the latest watchOS 9.

Low Power Mode: To keep users connected for even longer, a new Low Power Mode can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours for Apple Watch Series 8 with an iPhone present. This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

International roaming: With watchOS 9, the option of international roaming will be added later this year, where users will be able to stay connected to a cellular network while travelling abroad. Plans can be extended to Apple Watch from iPhone for little or no additional fee and will be available with over 30 carriers worldwide.

Other features include faster charging and improved durability.

Price: The Apple Watch Series 8 will be priced starting at Rs 45,900 and will be available in India in sync with the global launch starting September 16. The watch will be available in new colours - midnight, starlight, silver, and red. The stainless steel variant will be available in silver, gold, and graphite.