Apple's HomePod mini to now come in 3 new colours

Giving users more ways to express their personality and style in any space, the HomePod mini will now be available in three new bold colours -- yellow, orange, and blue. At just 3.3-inches height, the mini is one of the best sounding smart speakers in the market, with support for Siri voice assistant and smart home capabilities.

HomePod mini uses computational audio for a detailed acoustic experience. It houses Apple's S5 chip to run advanced software to analyse the characteristics of the music. Apple says it also applies complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators -- all in real-time.



An acoustic waveguide designed by Apple directs the flow of sound down and out from the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience. It features a three-microphone array that listens for "Hey Siri", and a fourth inward-facing microphone helps cancel out sound coming from the speaker to improve Siri's ability to hear voice requests when music is playing.

"HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it's the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With new vibrant colours, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy."

Apple's mini smart speaker seamlessly integrates across Apple's products and services. HomePod mini will be available in a total of five colours, including the new ones and the good old white and space gray, with color-matched details throughout, including tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable, starting in November for Rs 9,900.

