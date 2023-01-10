Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai to unveil their EVs tomorrow

Auto Expo 2023, the latest edition of Asia’s largest automobile show, is expected to reaffirm Indian automobile industry’s push towards a greener future. Leading car makers - from Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai Motor India - are betting heavily on newer technologies like electric vehicle (EV) and other alternate fuel technologies as stricter pollution control norms are expected to kick in in the near future.

Take Maruti Suzuki, for instance. The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer is set to unveil its electric vehicle concept and a range of SUVs at its pavilion. It will display an array of 16 vehicles including an electric concept SUV, two new ICE SUVs, WagonR flex fuel prototype, and a customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and Swift, among others. “Our showcases at Auto Expo ’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic concept EV, hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL.

Second largest passenger car maker - Hyundai Motor India - is all set to launch its all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ5. According to the company, it has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform. “This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionise the future course of sustainable smart mobility,” the company said.

While a host of auto-makers are missing this time from the expo, others like Tata Motors and Toyota are also preparing to unveil their alternate fuel technology concepts at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. In the two-wheeler segment, five of the country’s top two-wheeler makers—Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield are missing from the latest edition.

However, a host of EV two-wheeler makers like Hero Eco Tech, LML Emotions, Okinawa Autotech, Liger Mobility, Tork Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Graviton Motors, among others, are coming up with their latest offerings.

According to Rajesh Menon, Director General of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) that organises the Auto Expo, this time, vehicles sporting alternate fuel technologies will be a major attraction for auto enthusiasts. “This is a platform where the industry and enthusiasts will get to witness the new trends of the industry, especially in terms of different types of powertrains that are coming up. There is a lot of focus on pure electric vehicles and we have a host of such players participating this time,” he told Business Today. An ethanol pavilion is also being set up to showcase its usage as a reliable future fuel. Additionally, new alternate technologies such as hydrogen ICE would be in focus this time with two manufacturers showcasing their concept offerings, apart from CNG technology.

