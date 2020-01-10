CES 2020: Dolby unveils new technology for better picture and music experience

Raising the bar for an immersive entertainment experience, Dolby Laboratories has rolled out new standards to existing technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas this year.

With Dolby Vision IQ, the company aims to extend the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by optimising picture quality experiences for viewers in any room at every moment. It uses Dolby Vision dynamic metadata and the ambient light sensors inside the TV to detect how bright or dark a room is. It then displays every detail of the content to look best. Dolby says it can also inform the TV what is being watched so that when a consumer switches between channels, the TV will modify its settings to ensure images are displayed exactly the way they should be seen. Without Dolby Vision metadata, TVs are guessing rather than making intelligent scene-by-scene optimisations. This new technology will be added to televisions this year. However, LG and Panasonic have already unveiled TVs supporting this technology.

"Dolby has transformed entertainment for hundreds of millions of people around the world. We are constantly pushing ourselves to find new ways to deliver amazing experiences," says Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. "This is exemplified by the growing availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-enabled devices and content, and new experiences like Dolby Atmos Music where we are redefining how music is created and enjoyed."

The company also showcased how Dolby Atmos Music has been enhancing the music experience. The technology is designed to give music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended across instruments played around a listener. Dolby says it lets people connect with music, pulling them into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. To make this available widely, Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, music streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers. Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, are releasing tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music, including - Ariana Grande, The Beatles, Coldplay, Elton John, J Balvin, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and many others. Dolby Atmos is already accessible through the Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio or on TIDAL through compatible Android smartphones or tablets.

San Francisco-headquartered, Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a wide range of technologies in its portfolio including Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbols are among the registered and unregistered trademarks.

