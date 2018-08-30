Diesel launches Full Guar 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch

Diesel, a watch sub-brand by Fossil, has launched a new smartwatch Full Guar 2.5. Boasting Diesel's signature bold, moto-inspired design, this new smartwatch features heart rate tracking, NFC payment capabilities, and GPS tracking.

The Full Guard 2.5 has a 1.39-inch display with 454x454p resolution. Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, the smartwatch is powered by Google's Wear OS. Google has recently evolved the design of Wear OS to help users get the most by providing quicker access to information and notifications, more proactive help from the Google Assistant, and smarter health coaching - with a swipe of a finger.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, it has 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. The smartwatch packs in features such as rapid charging, music control, customisable watch faces, and smartphone notifications. The watch can automatically track heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit or third-party apps. The watch supports GPS distance tracking, which means the user can leave the phone behind when stepping out for a walk, hike, ride, or run, and the built-in GPS will record the distance right on the smartphone when synced. Similar to Siri support on Apple Watch, the Diesel Full Guar features Google Assistant, where the watch can be used for asking questions and giving commands.

The smartwatch is shower and swim-proof and has up to 3ATM water resistance. The watch's display dial shows change based on local weather behaviour with weather animations for snow, rain, thunderstorm, cloudy and more. It packs in a 300mAh battery that can last between one to two days and will be accompanied with a magnetic charger.

The watch also supports NFC based payments as the built-in NFC can be used for making payments for Google Pay in select countries. To be available from the end November, the watch is priced at Rs 24,495 and will be available in four styles -- a matte steel case on a black leather strap, a gunmetal steel case on a brown leather strap, a matte black steel case on a black silicone strap and an all-over gunmetal stainless steel case on a three-link bracelet.

Customisable dials include the neon Flicker dial, which changes colour automatically throughout the day, and the interactive heart rate dial, which creates a rippling water effect with the tap of a finger. The watch will be available in select stores and at Diesel.com.