Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person after the stunning rise of this French billionaire

Tesla's drop in share price corresponded with a rise in LVMH stock price which pushed Elon Musk to the second spot, bringing Arnault on top.

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk slipped to the second spot, giving way to famous French billionaire and CEO of Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault. Musk's decline can be attributed to a drop in Tesla's share price. 

Tesla's drop in share price corresponded with a rise in LVMH stock price which brought Arnault to the lead. Arnault's net worth now hovers at $171 billion while Elon Musk is at $164 billion. 

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani maintained the third spot with a total net worth of $125 billion followed by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, both at at $116 billion.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Dec 14, 2022, 7:58 AM IST
