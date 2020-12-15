Facebook launches Collab music app to take on TikTok

US-based social media conglomerate Facebook has publicly launched its music-making app Collab, to take on short-video sharing apps like TikTok. Collab is a video editor app that enables people to record video in parallel, or simultaneously. This is also the first app ever to allow such a technique.

The Collab app was first introduced in May 2020 as an experimental music-making app as an invite-only beta. With Collab, one can produce parallel music videos to their favourite songs or mic audio.

While the Collab app is largely similar to TikTok, there are some differences as well. Facebook's Collab app allows users to create short-form music videos by combining up to three independent videos. For example, three different musicians could each play a different part of a song and then combine it into one video.

However, each video that's created is also posted to a public 'Collab' feed, which people can view and play. This also helps one to record one part, then mix it with two other parts that they find on the Collab feed that others have recorded. One can also mix other users' videos and each user is properly credited for their contribution, according to Facebook.

Collab also features in-app tools to sync the parts together to help users lining all the videos up. According to the Collab app's description on Apple's App Store, "We make sure that as you swipe, the videos play at exactly the right moment to be in sync."

Currently, the app isn't directly integrated with Facebook, but one can export the finished products to their Instagram story as well as other platforms - including TikTok - via iOS share sheet feature.

The Collab app can be downloaded for free from the App Store. The app, however, is still not available in India on either on the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

TikTok app was banned in India earlier this year and is not available for download in the country. Several made in India short video apps have been developed in India post the TikTok ban.

Facebook had recently launched its Instagram Reels in India alongside a few other countries to take on the likes of TikTok. Instagram Reels managed to partly been able to replace TikTok and gain popularity in the country. Reels is a part of the Instagram app and is not available separately.