Flipkart launches 'Foundation' to support stakeholder ecosystem

Country’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart has launched Flipkart Foundation with an aim to support the diverse stakeholder ecosystem. The Bangalore-based group today said that the foundation would drive transformational work by collaborating with diverse stakeholders across government organizations, NGOs and community leaders.

The foundation's work will be focused on four key areas -- market access to the underserved and underrepresented sections of the society for sustained growth opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities, skill development, community development and environmental responsibility.

“With the focus on rural areas and providing equitable access to growth opportunities for women and other disadvantaged communities, the Flipkart Foundation aims to positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade”, it said. Its operations are grant-based, with contributions from the Flipkart Group and through the ‘Charity Checkout’ feature available on Flipkart platforms.

According to Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, the foundation will address several societal concerns “ranging from art and craft revival to employment opportunities for the underserved, to disaster relief - all aimed at driving inclusive development and contributing to nation-building." "We have set audacious targets for the Foundation and aim to influence 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the coming decade across a wide array of areas by utilising our learnings over the years,” he said.

Also Read: What is Tata Neu, super app that will challenge Flipkart, JioMart, Amazon?

Also Read: Is regulatory tightening of NBFCs the reason behind HDFC and HDFC Bank merger?