Garmin launches Fenix 7 series, epix smartwatches in India

Garmin has launched its new premium smartwatches, the Fenix 7 series and the epix, in India. The Garmin Fenix 7 series feature specifications like enhanced solar cell efficiency, longer battery life, built-in flashlight, etc, while the epix has a high-definition AMOLED touch screen, multi-sport functions, and promises “exceptional battery life”.

Garmin Fenix 7 series features

The Garmin Fenix 7 series supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated. These smartwatches are wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, and feature anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as highly permeable patented solar panel.

Garmin explained that “due to the increased surface of the solar panels and the optimisation of solar cells' configurations and conductive materials, solar efficiency has been 200 per cent higher than in the previous generation”.

The Power Manager function on the Garmin Fenix 7 series has also been upgraded, allowing the overall battery life of the Fenix 7X to increase by nearly 300 per cent, and Garmin says that this should amount to up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charged, and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode.

The Fenix 7 series feature more than 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more. It also is pre-loaded high-intensity interval training workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, etc.

These smartwatches also have a Real-Time Stamina feature that allows users to adjust their speed and intensity in real time based on their current physical strength. “During long-distance races, athletes can activate the Up Ahead feature to set their strategy before the race,” the company added.

Athletes can also use Garmin Connect to create a route, mark waypoints, etc, and once it is synced with the watch, all the checkpoints, water stations, medical stations, route data, etc, will be displayed on the device.

The Fenix 7 series also has other features like XC Ski Dynamics, Surfing features, MTB dynamics, Pace pro technology, Climb-pro feature, performance metric, and a recovery time advisor.

Garmin epix features

The Garmin epix smartwatch features an AMOLED screen with a high-resolution touch screen and buttons, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens. It also has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.

The smartwatch offers a wide range of health metrics and smart features like Real Time Stamina that indicates how much exertion has been applied, Advanced Training metrics, Daily Workout suggestions, etc.

In smartwatch mode, the battery life on the Garmin epix lasts up-to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the Power Manager function is activated.

The Fenix 7 and the epix are both built to US Military MIL-STD-810 specifications and support Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo). They both support Multi-Band frequency setting that helps increase positioning speed and accuracy in challenging conditions.

They also feature Body Battery Energy Monitor support, Pulse Ox3 monitoring for blood oxygen levels, stress tracking, sleep tracking with sleep scores, respiration tracking, etc. Additionally, both watches also offer Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualise race prediction estimates with graphs for quick understanding of how their training is progressing.

Garmin Fenix 7 series and Garmin epix prices

The Garmin Fenix 7 Series and epix are available in India for sale starting February 17. The starting price of the Garmin Fenix 7 series is Rs 67,990. And the Garmin epix is priced at Rs 89,990.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is priced at Rs 67,990, the Fenix 7 Solar is priced at Rs 82,990, the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is priced at Rs 93,990, and the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is priced at Rs 98,990.

