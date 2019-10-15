Google unveils technology-packed Pixel Buds

Google has unveiled its second-generation Pixel Buds at the October hardware event. Aiming to offer a comfortable fit along with an enhanced hands-free experience, the new Buds have been priced at $179 and will be available in the US next year.

Google claims that the new Buds are comfortable and secure in-ear, delivering high-quality sound, make clear calls, and have long battery life.

While designing the new Buds, Google scanned thousands of ears to create a design that's comfortable for most. Pixel Buds have a stabilizer arc that gently tucks in, and together with the interchangeable ear tip should fit securely and comfortably. These Buds also have a unique hybrid design keeping user aware of the surroundings. While ear tips gently seal the ear to isolate the loud outside noises, and to give high-quality audio, the spatial vent underneath reduces that plugged-ear feeling and lets through the environmental sound.

Pixel Buds also have Adaptive Sound, which dynamically adjusts the volume as a user moves from a quiet environment to a noisy one, eliminating the need to constantly raising or lowering the volume. The two microphones in each earbud focus on the sound of the user's voice while suppressing other sounds in the background, which extends to the most challenging environments. Pixel Buds have a voice accelerometer that can detect speech through the vibrations of the jawbone so that the user can be heard even in windy conditions.

Google says on an average, people check their smartphones almost 100 times a day, and more than half of those interactions, which are for playing a song, setting a reminder or getting directions, are less than 30 seconds. With Google Assistant built-in, Google Pixel Buds will help make these quick tasks easier and faster.

Sweat and water-resistant, these new Buds support long-range Bluetooth connectivity. The Buds should be paired with the phone even when it's three rooms away indoors or a football field-distance away outdoors. Other than Pixel phones and other Android 6.0+ devices. these could pair with Bluetooth 4.0+ laptops, tablets and iOS devices. And with your Pixel phone and other Android 6.0+ devices, they pair with just a single tap.

Just like AirPods, Pixel Buds will automatically detect when they're in the ear. Each earbud will have a touch control for play or pause music, swipe to adjust the volume. With Pixel Buds will have 5 hours of battery backup on a single charge, with up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.

