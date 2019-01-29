Honor View 20 with 48 MP rear camera to launch in India today; check out price, specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor will launch Honor View 20 in India today.Honor View 20 with 48 MP rear camera to launch in India today; check out price, specificationsInstead of the notch housing the camera, Honor View 20 has a hole-punch camera for selfies placed in the top-left corner. The View 20's earpiece is housed on top display bezel. Last week, Honor released a global variant of Honor view 20 which was the variant of the Honor 20 launched in China in December. Meanwhile, the launch of the Indian edition of Honor View 20 will start from 12:30 pm onwards.

As far as specs are concerned, the Honor View 20 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2310x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. Honor View 20 comes in two variants, 6GB RAM & 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 image leaks; shows near-bezel-less screen, dual selfie camera

Taking a look at the optics of Honor View 20, the mid-range smartphone comes with a 25MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. View 20 also has a secondary time of flight (ToF) 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera.

The dual-SIM Honor View 20 will be offered in two colours, Chram Blue and Midnight Black. It is expected to be packed with 4000 mAh battery and quick charging. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. The price of Honor View 20 is expected to be around Rs 46,000 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage while the 8GB RAM with 256GB internal space-variant will be priced approximately around Rs 52,500. There is also a Moschino Co-Design edition will be available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colour options.

The pre-bookings for Honor View 20 were already open via the HiHonor Store and Amazon India. The users who have pre-ordered the Honor Vie 20 will also get Honor sport B earphones at no additional cost.

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

Also Read: Samsung debuts Galaxy M series in India, prices starting at Rs 7,990

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to launch soon in India, here're the details