India makes it to the first list, iPhone 13 series to be available starting Sep 24

After a long time, India has finally made it to the top list of countries to get the new iPhones along with global markets such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and more than 30 other countries.

The new iPhone 13 series, comprising of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will be available for pre-ordering from 5:30pm on September 17, and will be available for purchases beginning September 24.

The pricing of the new iPhones is similar to that of the last year’s model. Apple iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 at Rs 79,900, iPhone 13 Pro starts Rs 1,19,900 onwards and the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,29,900.

Continuing to make the iPhone accessible to a wider audience, the 2021 range of iPhones has the mini variant. Continuing with a 5.4-inch OLED screen, the iPhone 13 mini is sandwiched between glass slabs and aluminium sides but with a slimmed-down notch. It is accompanied by the bigger sibling – the iPhone 13 with 6.1-inch screen size. Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system— with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalise the camera with photographic styles, and Cinematic mode for video storytelling.

Also Read: Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini; adds Centre Stage feature

Both new iPhones feature a new wide 12 MP camera with f/1.6 aperture and a new 12-MP Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view. The sensor-shift stabilisation technology that Apple introduced last year on the 12 Pro Max has been added to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini as well. It helps in reducing vibrations by physically moving the wide sensors. The dual-camera system and computational photography support Smart HDR 4, with improved colour, contrast, and lighting for each subject in a group photo, as well as improved Night mode.

The Pro models of iPhone 13 (6.1-inch for iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch for iPhone 13 Pro Max), come with all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. Even the pro camera system has the biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9-micron pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions.

The Pro models come with redesigned lens and powerful autofocus system – as the new Ultra Wide camera can focus at just 2 cm. Apple has added Night mode to every camera system. The telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom for closer close-ups and 6x optical zoom range across the system.

On the videography front, Cinematic mode on iPhone records videos of people, pets, and objects with depth effect with automatic focus changes. And for creative control, the focus can be changed during and after capture, and users can also adjust the level of bokeh in the Photos app and iMovie for iOS. Cinematic mode records in Dolby Vision HDR.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Bank of America buy Zee Entertainment shares in bulk

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also introduce ProRes, an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films and broadcasts, to offer higher colour fidelity and less compression.

The new iPhones are powered by A15 Bionic, Apple's flagship chip for this year. Apple says the new chip uses 5-nanometer technology and has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks. This is a 5nm chip with a 6-core CPU, up to 50 per cent faster and graphics are up to 30 per cent faster than the competition. The new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for third-party app experiences, as well as features like Live Text in Camera with iOS 15.

The new iPhones are designed to minimise their impact on the environment. The antenna lines on iPhone 13, 13 mini use upcycled plastic water bottles that have been chemically transformed into a stronger, high-performance material.

All four new iPhone models use 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and, for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit. Both models also use 100 per cent recycled gold in plating of the main logic board and wire in front camera and rear cameras.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options.

Also Read: Boardroom potboiler at Zee: Can beleaguered MD Punit Goenka stave off shareholders demanding his exit?