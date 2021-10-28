Instagram rolls out link-sharing in stories for all users; launches new sticker

Among a gamut of features offered to help creators and businesses enhance their reach, Facebook-backed Instagram is expanding the ability to add links in stories to all accounts on the platform. Opening up the link sharing feature for all accounts via a sticker is a helpful tool for organising campaigns around equity, social justice and mental well-being and for marketing businesses and creators.

The link sharing sticker was limited to verified accounts or those with a certain number of followers. “From organising and educating around equity, social justice and mental well-being to showcasing new product drops to customers, link sharing is helpful in many ways – so now we’re giving access to everyone,” Instagram co-head of product Max Eulenstein said in his blog.

Users can add links to their stories through a ‘Link’ sticker. Their followers will be redirected on the link when they tap on this sticker. “We’re also working on ways to customise the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap your link,” the blog further mentioned.

Here’s how to add links to your Instagram stories

Step 1: Capture or upload content to your story

Step 2: Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Step 3: Tap the ‘Link’ sticker to add your desired link and click on ‘Done’

Step 4: Please select the sticker on your story and tap to see color variations

