IP67 rated Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker launched, priced at Rs 19,999

Just months after foraying in the Indian market, the American premium audio brand Sonos is expanding its product portfolio in the country. Just in time for the festive season, Sonos has introduced its ultra-portable smart speaker Roam.

Priced at Rs 19,999, Sonos Roam works with multiple streaming services including Spotify, Prime Music, Apple Music including Sonos Radio, and can be controlled with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, or directly from compatible music service app.

Marking yet another launch in the already cluttered portable Bluetooth speaker category, Sonos Roam supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming. Sonos says Roam connects to the system and streams on WiFi when at home, and intuitively switches to Bluetooth and automatically re-pairs with your mobile device when stepped outside.

It also features Sonos' Sound Swap feature -- you can switch the music to the nearest speaker on the Sonos system just by holding the play/pause button on the speaker. It also features Automatic Trueplay that automatically calibrates and optimises the speaker as per the surroundings, which works over Bluetooth as well as WiFi.



"We built Roam to give customers a way to bring the Sonos experience with them wherever they go," said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. "It's not only our smartest and most versatile speaker, it's also our most affordable. Roam provides the opportunity for millions of new customers to get started with Sonos, and is the right product at the right time as we begin to gather again with friends and family."

Rated IP67, the Sonos Roam is a tactile triangular-shaped speaker featuring silicone end caps and physical buttons to protect against drops or bumps. Sonos claims it to be ready for any adventure with up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 10 days of battery life when not in use.

Juiced up using USB-C cable included in the box, the Roam connects to a custom magnetic wireless charger from Sonos that is sold separately or can be charged using any Qi wireless charger too.

