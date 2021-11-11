Let the games begin: How To play Netflix mobile games on Android, iOS devices

Netflix recently rolled out mobile games accessible on both Android and iOS devices with hopes of broadening its business into gaming.

The video streaming giant has unveiled a collection of games for paid members with the aim to add more to its platform in the future.

Users can access the games through the Netflix app on their smartphones or tablets.

The games also don't have any in-game ads, in-app purchases or any additional fees, plus an active internet connection is also not required to play the games.

Also Read: Netflix forays into gaming with five mobile games

What games can users play on Netflix?

As of now, there are five games available on the platform, they are:

o Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP)

o Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP)

o Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop)

o Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and,

o Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Steps to play Netflix games on Android and iOS

In order to access the games on the streaming giant's platform, all you need is a Netflix subscription.



How to get started:

Log into the Netflix profile on your Android or iOS device

Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download. Members on an iOS mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where they can select any game to download. Members on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play.

Once you select the game you want to play, download the game via your device's app store

Open the game and choose the profile you want to play from

That's it. Explore the ultimate gaming experience on Netflix

Also Read: Netflix to offer video games on its platform, know details

The Netflix mobile games are available in different languages so users' games will automatically default to the preference set in their Netflix profile.

If a user's language is not yet available, games will default to English. Netflix Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

"If you hit your device limit- we'll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices, not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot," Netflix said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the games are not available on kids profiles.

If the users have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device, the statement added.