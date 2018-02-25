LG unveils AI integrated V30S and V30S+ ThinQ smartphones at MWC 2018

Following up on its ThinQ proprietary tech that LG showcased at the CES2018 allowing it to identify and communicate with all artificial intelligence (AI) enabled LG products, the company unveiled the next in line ThinQ mobile handsets V30S and V30S+ at Mobile World Congress (MWC). Embedding the AI technology in the V30 design and giving a boost to the RAM from 4GB to 6GB, the new ThinQ enabled V30 is advertised as the V30S for the 128GB models and V30S+ for the 256GB version.

Straight out of the box, the AI in V30S focuses on enhancing mobile photography with Vision AI, and better voice control over the handset features with Voice AI. Vision AI comprises of 2 new camera features for photography - the AI CAM that analyzes subjects in the frame and recommends optimal settings for capturing the image, and the Bright Mode that brightens up the images clicked in low light. Voice AI brings exclusive voice commands to the V30S and V30S+, allowing users to run apps and change settings through voice commands, by eliminating the need to search through menu options and allows for direct selection of specific functions.

On the hardware front, the V30S and V30S+ feature a 6-inch 18:9 QuadHD + OLED full vision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB and 256GB internal storage respectively expandable up to 2TB, 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel camera at the rear, 5-megapixel camera at the front and a 3300mAh battery. Water and dust resistant, the V30S and V30S+ will be available in Moroccan Blue and Platinum Gray colour.

The Company, betting big on AI, is also expected to announce handsets in near future that will receive AI features updates delivered over-the-air. "Many companies talk about AI but we're already delivering on our promise by integrating intelligent technology in the LG V30S ThinQ to features most commonly used by our customers for a whole new level of convenience never before available in a smartphone of this caliber," company said.