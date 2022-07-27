MapmyIndia releases Mappls RealView for 360-degree panoramic street view

Home-grown technology company MapmyIndia has announced the public release of Mappls RealView offering full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads across the country. Claiming to be India’s first & fully indigenous 360-degree Panoramic Street View & 3D Metaverse Maps Service, the features will be accessible on Mappls.com on the web for mobiles and desktops, and the Mappls App on Android and iOS.

Users will be able to virtually explore, experience immersive 3D maps and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India. This, combined with detailed house-address level 2D maps and ISRO’s rich catalogue of satellite imagery and Earth observation data has been integrated to provide a full and immersive Real World Metaverse experience.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said, “We are excited to give to users in India, a fully indigenous alternative to foreign map apps, that is more advanced in its capabilities and is more valuable for users, while also being fully Indian. We hope users in India will try out Mappls and give us feedback so we can keep improving. This is the right way to achieve the clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat given by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Mappls Review covers thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ajmer and hundreds more towns and tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns.

According to Verma, the entire Mappls RealView maps repository covers hundreds of thousands of kilometres already, including 40 crore+ geo-tagged 360-degree panoramas, videos and panoramas which give exact ground reality, across the length, breadth and depth of India across thousands of cities, tourist areas, city streets and highways, and tens of thousands of 3D models and pan India 3D data. MapmyIndia has already made live a part of its repository - covering nearly 100,000 kilometres across hundreds of cities and highways through its free consumer offering, Mappls.com, accessible on mobile and desktop browsers, as well as through the Mappls App on Android and iOS. An enhanced access will further roll out soon.

The same is accessible to enterprises across the private and public sector as well as app developers to integrate and leverage larger and more detailed RealView maps coverage as well as RealView technology-based APIs and solutions using data analytics, computer vision and AI for various use - tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, law enforcement etc.

Google too is betting big on India and has launched Street View in India in partnership with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra.