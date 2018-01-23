Microsoft launches Xbox One X in India for Rs 44,990

Microsoft has announced the launch of Xbox One X for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 44,990, the gaming console will be available at Microsoft India stores and over 100 gaming specialty stores in offline retail; and Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Landmark in online retail. With over 1,300 gaming titles, the Xbox One X will compete against the PS4 Pro.

Designed for achieving powerful gaming, Microsoft is using a custom 8-core CPU @2.3GHz, Custom GPU @1.172GHz. It unleashes 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, 128GBDR5 memory and 326GB/s of memory bandwidth. It has 1TB HDD and comes with an ultraHD Blu-Ray drive for watching 4K movies. The console comes with one wireless controller, HDMI cable, power supply. Gamers are also treated to exclusive gaming features including Xbox Live, 4K UHD Blu-ray and streaming and XBox Game Pass that offers a monthly membership providing unlimited access to more than 100 games.

Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Device Sales, Microsoft India, says, "We are delighted to offer gamers the world's most powerful console with access to the largest and most diverse games lineup in Xbox history, including Forza Motorsport 7, assassin's Creed: Origins, Cuphead and Super Lucky's Tale, out of more than 1,300 titles and more than 220 exclusives available on the Xbox One X"