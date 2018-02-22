Microsoft Surface Pro available with a starting price of Rs 64,999

Microsoft's popular 2-in-1 detachable hybrid notebook, the new Surface Pro, goes on sale in India starting today. Unveiled last year, the Surface Pro will be available for purchase in offline as well as online retail.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Surface Pro in India and offer our consumers another superior device that will enable them to create, study, work and play virtually anywhere." said Vineet Durani, Director - Windows and Devices, Microsoft India. "We continue to push boundaries to better serve the needs of our customers who are seeking greater mobility and power in their devices to stay productive. The new Surface Pro delivers the versatility of a laptop and a creative studio in one thin, lightweight device."

Pioneering the laptop hybrid market, the new Surface Pro claims to be redesigned from the inside out to give more performance with improved battery life. It features a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display that supports the new Surface Pen. At just 8.5mm thin and starting at 767 grams, the top-end model of new Surface Pro packs the power of a 7th generation Intel Core processor into a new fanless, whisper-quiet design and features a battery life of 13.5 hours.

The new hinge on the Microsoft Surface Pro adjusts to 165 degrees so that the Surface Pro can be put into Studio Mode, an optimal position for writing and sketching. New tilt functionality detects the angle of the Surface Pen to enable more natural shading. The tablet running Intel i7 processor will be available in two configurations - 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 for Rs 1,33,999, and the one with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 for Rs 1,82,999.

Other variants include the one on Intel Core m3 processor with 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM and Intel HD Graphics 615 for Rs 64,999, one on Intel i5 processor with 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM and Intel Graphics 620 for Rs 79,999 and Intel Core i5 processor with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Intel HD Graphics 620 for Rs 1,06,999.

The new Surface Pen is said to be twice as accurate as the previous version, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for increased accuracy and responsiveness. The Surface Pen, priced at Rs 7,999, will be available in Silver and Charcoal colors.

Microsoft has also launched Type Covers for the hybrid. The Surface Pro Type Cover in black has been priced at Rs 10,999 and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in Platinum will retail for Rs 12,999. The Surface Arc Mouse has been priced at Rs 6,999.