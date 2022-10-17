Motorola E22s to launch today with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery; check out details

Motorola will be launching a new Moto e22s smartphone today in India. The new device is expected to be placed in the budget segment and will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The specifications of the device have already been revealed by the company but the price will be announced today. The phone gets a dual camera setup along with a front-facing camera positioned in a punch hole.

Moto e22s Variants

The Moto e22s will be launched in two colours and single storage variant. The Motorola device will be sold in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colours. In terms of internal storage, only a single variant is listed on the company’s website. The device will only get a 64GB model.

Moto e22s Specifications

The new device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core CPU with four A53 2.3GHz and four A53 1.8GHz cores. The device’s processor will be paired with 4GB RAM. While the internal storage is limited to 64GB, buyers will be able to expand it by 1TB using a microSD card slot.

In terms of display, you’ll get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1600x720 resolution. The overall pixel density will be limited to 268 ppi. The display panel supports 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone will come with a charger in the box that can support up to 10W of charging, this is also the maximum charging speed for the device.

In terms of camera, you’ll get a dual lens setup with the primary lens being a 16MP unit. The second module is a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP unit placed in a punch-hole in the display.

The device gets a single speaker with a 3.5mm headphone jack to add accessories. It also gets a single microphone for phone calls. The phone will come with Android 12 out of the box with Motorola’s own custom ROM, which is pretty close to stock Android.

