N Chandrasekaran officially launches super app Tata Neu: All you need to know

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday officially launched its much-awaited Tata Neu super app hours after Business Today got a peek into it earlier today.

"Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance," Tata Digital said in a statement.

The super app will connect every Tata brand on its platform and offer a reward called NeuCoins. NeuCoins can be earned across all its brands as well as physical stores.

Tata Neu users will be able to explore brands like AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside and more on this one app.

While announcing the launch, Chandrasekaran via his LinkedIn post said, "Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata."

"Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience," he added.

Elaborating on the "superiority" of this app, the Tata Sons chairman informed, "As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join.

Moreover, Tata Neu also comes with a "powerful yet simplified" rewards program - NeuPass. Members earn 5 per cent NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu.

1 NeuCoin equals Rupee 1, and consumers enjoy limitless freedom to earn NeuCoins on all categories, and spend these NeuCoins across any category, tghe company further stated. NeuPass members will enjoy several benefits like free deliveries, exclusive offers, built-in credit line, early access to product launches and brand-specific privileges.

Apart from Chandrasekaran, Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital, Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital, Hari Menon, BigBasket co-founder, are some of the many key personalities behind the development of this app.

On the Tata Neu launch, Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital said, “The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets. We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform.”

"The app will continue to grow as more brands and categories get onboarded. The Tata Neu app is available on Android, iOS platforms and TataDigital.com," the company stated.

Tata Neu app comes with a bouquet of services like groceries, electronics, flight bookings, food delivery, investments, hotel bookings, and more, all services housed under one roof.

Tata Digital, the digital arm of the Tata Group, has been working for months in order to launch this super app -- which can be described as India's first -- in a bid to strengthen its presence in India’s burgeoning $ 55 billion e-commerce industry. Via this app, the 154-year-old conglomerate has ventured into segments like payments, online food delivery, investments, and many more.

For more details on how Tata Neu app works, here's a deep down on the app's offers and benefits:

