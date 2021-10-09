New OnePlus 9RT: Specs, launch date, colors revealed

OnePlus 9RT has revealed the launch date of its next ‘T’ version. The new OnePlus 9RT will be launched on 13 October. The company has announced the launch date via its Weibo (Chinese social media platform) account.

The OnePlus 9RT will launch in China next week. Ahead of the launch, The OnePlus 9RT launch event will be conducted in China and it is scheduled for 5 pm in India. Since the announcement of the launch event was made on Weibo, and the event is being conducted in China, the device will first be available in the company's home country. OnePlus 9RT launch will also be accompanied by the launch of the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2.

The smartphone will feature Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, which is also powering the flagship phones from the company, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The brand has confirmed that the device will offer a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The charger will likely be packed in the box. The OnePlus 9RT will have a triple rear camera setup at the back, which will include a 50MP camera sensor.

One of the teasers published by the company revealed that the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale in China on October 19 and the pre-order window will open on October 13. The teasers also show that the new OnePlus phone will be made available in two color options, including black and grey.

The OnePlus 9RT is also widely rumoured to have an India launch, although the date for the same is yet to be officially revealed. The company is yet to give a confirmation on the same. There is a possibility that the brand will bring the new OnePlus phone to the Indian market after the China launch.