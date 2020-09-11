New Xbox consoles start at Rs 34,990, launch on November 10

Microsoft's new gaming consoles - the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X - will be up for pre-order starting September 22, and will be available globally on November 10. Xbox has partnered with Electronic Arts, bringing some of the best EA titles to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC. The Xbox Series S has been priced at Rs 34,990 and the Xbox Series X at Rs 49,990.

"Delivering EA Play to Xbox Game Pass members contributes to our vision of connecting players to the games they love and each other, wherever they want to play," said Mike Blank, SVP, EA Strategic Growth. "After 5 years of delivering subscription services to the Xbox community, we are excited to make it easier for them to enjoy both memberships together," Mike Blank, SVP, EA Strategic Growth.

Microsoft is touting Xbox Series X as the fastest and most powerful console, and the Xbox Series S as an all-digital console delivering next-generation speed and performance in the smallest Xbox ever built. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC members will get an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday. This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10. The Xbox All Access programme will expand to 12 countries later this year. With Xbox All Access, gamers can choose the Xbox console that fits their needs, as well as a 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold), from $24.99 a month for 24 months - with no upfront cost.

"At Team Xbox, we always strive to put you, the player, at the center of the gaming experience, letting you play how and where you want and delivering experiences for all types of players. It's with this spirit in mind that we're excited to introduce you to Xbox Series S, an all-digital next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming - faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds - in our smallest Xbox ever," says Liz Hamren, Head of Platform Engineering and Hardware, Microsoft.

According to Microsoft, whether gamers are looking for top-of-the-line console gaming, prefer to experience the next generation in a smaller all-digital console at a lower price point, or even prefer to pay monthly for their gaming with no upfront cost, today's news provides a look at how gamers can choose to join the next generation of gaming with Xbox.v