Not so furry! Xiaomi unveils CyberDog

Chinese electronics major and smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled its first-ever bio-inspired quadruped robot - CyberDog. The all new Xiaomi CyberDog is powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded and Edge Systems and is coupled with 128GB of SSD storage.

The NVIDIA supercomputer comprises 384 CUDA cores, 48 Tensor Cores, a 6 Carmel ARM CPU, and 2 deep learning acceleration engines. It gives this quadruped robot a performance of 21 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS). The CyberDog has a maximum torque of 32 Nm and maximum rotation speed of 220 rpm and can also carry maximum 3kg of weight.

It can also perform high-speed movements up to 3.2 m/s and actions like backflip. The bio-inspired quadruped comprises of multiple camera sensors including AI interactive cameras and binocular ultra wide angle fisheye cameras. It also comprises Intel’s Real Sense D450 depth module which helps in centimeter-scale obstacle avoidance and navigation.

This means that the CyberDog “can analyse its surroundings in real-time, create navigational maps, plot its destination and avoid obstacles. Coupled with human posture and face recognition tracking, CyberDog is capable of following its owner and darting around obstructions,” Xiaomi said in a release.

Users can use voice assistants or its accompanying remote and dedicated smartphone app to command and control the CyberDog. It also has options like 3 type-C ports and 1 HDMI port for external connectivity. There's also some good news for developers as Xiaomi will also set up the "Xiaomi Open Source Community" to constantly share progress and results with developers globally. Xiaomi has promised to establish a robotics laboratory to provide a platform for engineers to continue the pursuit of future innovations.