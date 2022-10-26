Nothing launches Ear (Stick): Features, price - all you need to know

London-based tech company Nothing unveiled its second pair of earbuds on Wednesday. With very little resemblance with Nothing Ear (1), this new product seems like an alternative more than a successor.



The new Nothing Ear (Stick) is in a new cylindrical vertical case that resembles lipstick and just like lipstick, the buds can be accessed with a twist. It comes with a USB-C port.

True to its name, the case is transparent and comes along with 12.6mm Dynamic drivers, support for AAC and SBC codecs, and a stem design. The company claims the Nothing Ear (Stick) to be its most advanced audio experience with a total battery time for playback music of up to 29 hours with the case. On a single charge, it can support 7 hours of listening time or 3 hours of calls.

How is it different from Nothing Ear (1)?

The new Nothing Ear (Stick) seems like an alternative to the first audio wearable by the company as major features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the silicon ear tips remain absent.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with half in-ear design which is different from Nothing (1) which was an in-ear product. However, Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) can be worn around all day long. The sound experience can be customised via equaliser available on the Nothing app.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) will go on the shelves from November 4 and will also be sold via the company’s first retail store which will open in Soho, London in a few weeks.

The Carl Pie company has made sure that its latest offering is also seen as a fashion statement. The sneak peek was given into the new Ear (Stick) at Chet Lo's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show back in September. The company has also partnered with Myntra, an e-commerce website for fashion brands. In India, these will retail at Rs 8,499.