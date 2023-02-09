Ola S1 Air: Ola launches new variants of electric scooters; raises curtain on e-bikes

Electric vehicle (EV) major Ola Electric has announced a new range of e-scooters called Ola S1 Air. The scooters in this category will be available in three variants including 2KWh, 3KWh and 4 KWh. In addition, it has also launched a new model in the S1 range which has a 2KWh battery pack priced at Rs 99,999. The range is around 91 km.

The new S1 Air e-scooter line-up is priced between Rs 84,999 and Rs 1,09,999. In terms of driving range, its starts at 85 km and goes all the way up to 165 km.

Commenting on this development, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the company said, “The uptick in EVs has been quick once world class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for the Indian customers. With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs.”



The new Ola S1 variant will also be available in all 11 colour palettes including Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, and more.

Booking for the S1 variant will begin immediately and the deliveries will start taking place in March this year. Reservations for the S1 Air category have also commenced but test rides and deliveries will begin from July.

In the presentation, Aggarwal gave a sneak-peek into e-bikes which are all set to be rolled out this year.

As part of Ola’s endeavour to turn around the EV narrative within the country, it is making efforts towards sustainable mobility through its electric vehicles manufactured at its Future Factory, which is said to be the largest two-wheeler factory in the world. Aggarwal also announced that Ola plans to scale up its number of experience centers from 100 to 500 by March 2023.

