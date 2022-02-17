OnePlus launches Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge: Check prices, availability

OnePlus on Thursday launched the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India. Alongside, the company also launched two new smart TVs under its Y1S series. The OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge will be offered in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs:

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it is HDR 10+ certified and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a dual-SIM device and it also has microSD card support to expand its storage further. It also supports 5G and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will be available in two colours - Grey Mirror and Bahama Blue.

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge: Prices and availability

Price for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G start at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs 24,999 for the 8Gb/128GB version.

The OnePlus TV Y1S is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 32-inch option, and the 43-inch option costs Rs 26,999.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will cost Rs 16,999 for the 32-inch version, and the 43-inch option will cost Rs 27,999.

The TVs will be up for sale from February 21. The 32-inch Y1S going on sale first along with the Edge variants. The 43-inch Y1s will go on sale from March 2. The TVs will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, OnePlus’ own website.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale starting February 22 on Amazon India, OnePlus’ own website, and other retail stores.

