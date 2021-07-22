OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India; Check out price, specifications, other details

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India. The firm has launched the OnePlus Nord 2 5G almost a year after introducing the first Nord phone. OnePlus has priced its latest offering at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has two more variants, the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage version and the 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage version. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also be available in three different colours. These are - Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods. The Green Woods colour will be exclusively available in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that is capable of supporting a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will run on OxygenOS 11.3. The smartphone will have dual 5G SIM slots. OnePlus Nord 5G will come with 2 years of major Android updates already installed as well as 3 years worth of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the firm's first smartphone to run on a non-Qualcomm chipset. OnePlus Nord 2 boasts a MediaTek's Dimensity chipset. This is the same chipset that is used in phones like Oppo Reno6 Pro and Realme X7 Max.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery. It will be capable of supporting 65W fast charging. OnePlus has stated that the phone can be charged for a full day's use in just 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have a triple-lens camera set-up at the back. The primary lens is a Sony 50MP sensor that supports optical image stabilisation. At the front, there is a punch-hole camera setup that includes a 32 MP lens.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Availability

The firm will start selling OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 28 through Amazon, official OnePlus online and offline stores. The phone will also be sold through Vijay Sales and other retailers.

Red Club members will get early access to OnePlus Nord 2 5G on the firm's website from July 26 onwards. Amazon Prime members will also get early access to the phone on the Amazon India website. Amazon is holding its Prime Day sale on July 26 and July 27.

