OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge to launch today

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is set to launch in India today, alongside the company's latest OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models.



OnePlus will hold the virtual launch event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone and OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models at 7pm today. The event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and on the company's website, and viewers will also be able to tune in to the launch live through the video embedded here.







The OnePlus smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a triple camera setup. It will also launch two new smart TV models, as part of its affordable Y-Series smart TV lineup.



OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected price and specification



OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could begin at Rs. 23,999 for a base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while an 8GB+128GB storage variant could be priced at Rs 25,999. The phone will launch in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colour options.



OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options. Moreover, the device is to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is expected to be of 16MP.



OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge



OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will launch in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes, and will feature a bezel-less design. Both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will feature a gamma engine for improved details and will run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming.