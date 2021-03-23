OnePlus Watch launched in India; check out design, features, price

Chinese phone maker OnePlus has launched its first smartwatch ever - OnePlus Watch. The smartwatch was launched with OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus had started expanding its portfolio of products last year with launch of OnePus Nord. OnePlus Watch is the firm's latest attempt to expand its product line and provide devices across its product ecosystem.

The aggressively priced OnePlus Watch is being offered in two variants -- the Classic Stainless Steel and Cobalt Limited Edition.

OnePlus Watch Design

OnePlus Watch boasts of a beautiful arc on the case side of the product. The company stated that each case has been hand polished, according to India Today. The circular dial of OnePlus Watch comes in 46mm size. It sports a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. The smartwatch comes with a unibody design. The stainless steel variant offers a glossy CD pattern on the display bezel of the watch.

OnePlus has stated that it will offer a flouroelastomer sports band on the standard variant of the smartwatch, while Cobalt Limited Edition will have a vegan leather band. The firm has claimed that Cobalt Limited Edition would be the first watch to use cobalt alloy material in smartwatch category along with a sapphire glass dial.

The OnePlus Watch Stainless Steel version will have a 316L Stainless Steel case in two colours -- midnight silver and midnight black. The Cobalt Limited Edition will have a cobalt alloy case in gold colour.

OnePlus Watch Features

OnePlus has attempted to provide a seamless connection through its smartwatch. It would include hands-free calls, app notifications, adjusting phone settings, access to photo gallery and controlling the camera shutter. OnePlus Watch has 4GB standalone storage space. The smartwatch can also serve as a remote for OnePlus TV.

The company has claimed that the watch will run for two weeks once it is fully charged. The smartwatch supports Warp Charge fast charging. OnePlus said that the watch can be charged for a week's use in just 20 minutes, while it can be charged in just 5 minutes for a single day's use.

OnePlus Watch supports 110 workout modes, including jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling. The smartwatch is capable of automatically detecting activities like jogging ad running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Other features of the watch include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, among others.

OnePlus Watch Price in India

The standard edition of the OnePlus Watch will be available for Rs 16,999 in India. The smartwatch can be purchased at Amazon India or the firm's official online store.

