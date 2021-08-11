Pre-booking for new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts in India

Samsung's second flagship Unpacked event of the year, which usually has been about the Galaxy Note, isn't so this year. Instead, it's about the future and next-gen foldable smartphones that are available for pre-booking in India starting today and are expected to be available towards the end of this month. Samsung has also priced its 2021 foldable models quite aggressively -- Galaxy Z Fold3 starts at $1,799.99, and Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999.99.

The 3rd generation Z Fold 3, in Samsung's words, is for those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment. Featuring a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, Samsung has added S Pen support that makes it easier to jot notes, sketch and draw on its main screen.

For productivity, there is an enhanced Flex mode for multitasking. For instance, joining a video call on the device's top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. The new Taskbar will help switch between apps without returning to the Home screen. And users can also create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later. With so much on board, the new Z Fold3 is sleeker, thinner, and lighter than Galaxy Z Fold2.

On the other hand, Z Flip3 is about offering style with functionality. As compared to the foldable sibling, Z Flip 3 is boasting a pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen designed to use on the go. The redesigned cover screen, which is four times larger, will make it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. And there is a Flex mode for capturing hands-free selfies. And capture a quick photo and video right from the Cover Screen without having to flip open the phone.

The two new foldable models support displays with 120Hz refresh rate. They are IPX8 water resistant, and are built with Samsung's new Armor Aluminum (strongest aluminum used on Galaxy smartphone). They are protected using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimised display panel layers for the main screen to be 80 per cent more durable than previous devices.

While the Z Fold 3 is powered with a 5 nm octa-core processor, with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB of storage and a 4400mAh of dual battery, the Z Flip 3 clamshell will have a 5nm octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB and a 3300mAh dual battery.

"With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today's fast-paced world," says Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we're proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation."

The new foldable smartphones can be pre-booked from Samsung India's website for Rs 2,000 each and the amount will be fully refundable in case of cancellations.

