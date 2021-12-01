Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset: Check out key features

US-based chipset maker Qualcomm has announced a new flagship smartphone processor 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 1' at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. Qualcomm has promised some major improvements in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 like better performance, camera technology, AI capabilities, security, and 5G speed.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors will be adopted by global OEMs and brands like Sony Corporation, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Redmi; with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, successor to last year’s Snapdragon 888, is Qualcomm’s first chipset to follow a new naming scheme, dropping the triple-digit numbering system to differentiate between new and generation-based chipsets. The Snapdragon Tech Summit is an annual event that gives an early preview of the brains behind the most powerful smartphones of the upcoming year.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Key Features

Specifications: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the first smartphone chip to use the latest Armv9 architecture from Arm. It gets an eight-core Kryo CPU that has a single prime core at 3.0GHz, three performance cores at 2.5GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The new chip is also manufactured by a 4nm process, up from the Snapdragon 888's 5nm process.

Connectivity: The new processors will come equipped with the company's 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System 'Snapdragon 8', which it claims to be the world's first 5G modem-RF solution to reach up to 10 Gigabit download speeds.

Camera: The company claims that its 'Sight Technology', used in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, lets the device capture over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for better dynamic range, colour, and sharpness. This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it’s capable of HDR10+ format.

Snapdragon 8 also has a feature that allows the camera to run always-on face unlocking and locking for heightened privacy.

Artificial Intelligence: The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features Qualcomm’s latest Hexagon processor, its seventh-generation AI engine, which it claims to be four times faster than Snapdragon 8 and up to 1.7 times more power-efficient.

Qualcomm also showed off several use cases, with boosted AI performance like a new camera functionality, a “Leica Leitz Look mode” that imitates Leica lens effects, and improved antenna performance. In addition to this, Qualcomm has also added AI-powered visual optimisation to offer a DLSS-style effect for improving mobile games.