Realme 10 global launch today; how to watch live and what to expect

Realme will be taking the wraps off the first device in the Realme 10 series today in a global launch event. The Realme 10 will be showcased at a global launch event. The company also plans to do a China event later this month where we will see other, more premium options in the Realme 10 number series. Today's launch event will begin at 11:30 AM IST and it will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also stream it live using the embed below.

Realme has revealed some of the crucial features of the Realme 10, including the processor, display details and more. Realme is opting for a more flat design this time around. You get chamfered edges running along the sides, with what looks like a metal frame. The phone has two big camera cutouts on the rear panel which clarifies that we will get a dual-camera setup.

Realme 10 Specifications and Features

The Realme 10 will feature a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Realme is also offering dynamic RAM of up to 8GB. The phone will also come with up to 8GB of dedicated RAM. In terms of battery capacity, the company claims that the device can run for over 9 hours in a gaming session. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery unit. Additionally, for fast charge, you'll get a 33W charger in the box which should charge the phone from 0 to 50 per cent in just 28 minutes.

The Chinese company also shared some impressive daylight shots from the upcoming Realme 10. However, the camera details are yet to revealed officially.

Realme 10 Pro Series Launch

Realme will be conducting another launch event in China on November 17. The company is expected to reveal the Realme 10 (China version), Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ at that event. The India prices for the Realme 10 line-up are not going to be disclosed anytime soon, but we can expect it to fall in the same range as last year’s Realme 9 line-up.