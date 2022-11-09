Realme 10 launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, new design; details here

Realme has launched the first Realme 10 series smartphone. The Chinese brand aims to provide more value for the buyer’s money. The Realme 10 smartphone comes with a host of performance-oriented features. The phone has been launched globally but its availability and price for the Indian market haven’t been revealed yet. The phone comes in five variants and is comfortably placed in the budget segment.



The Realme 10 comes in five variants that start from 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The cheapest variant of the Realme 10 has been priced at $229 (roughly Rs 18,700) and the most expensive goes as high as $299 (roughly Rs 24,000). The Realme 10 will be launched in two colours: Clash White and Rush Black.



Here’s the entire global pricing of the Realme 10



4GB RAM + 64GB ROM- $229

4GB RAM + 128GB ROM-$249

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM-$269

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM-$279

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM-$299



Realme 10 Specifications



Processor: To start with the processor, the Realme 10 is powered by Mediatek Helio G99 chip which is a 4G chip. Realme might launch a 5G version of the phone in China and that will get a different chipset. The phone also supports virtual RAM up to 8GB. This takes the total RAM to 16GB in the top variant.



Display: Realme 10 uses a Super AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution. The panel support 90 Hz fast refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. The device’s display panel can achieve brightness levels of 1000 nits, according to Realme. The display is also protected using Gorilla Glass 5.



Battery: The Realme 10 comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports fast charging of up to 33W. The user can charge it from 0 to 50 per cent in 28 minutes.



Camera: In terms of optics, the phone gets a dual-camera lens. The primary lens is a 50MP unit and the secondary is a 2MP B&W camera module. The front-facing snapper carries a 16MP module.

