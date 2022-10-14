Redmi A1+ Android smartphone launched in India at Rs 6,999: Details here

Redmi has launched a new budget 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The Redmi A1+ smartphone has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,999. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features a notch-display. It also comes with a dedicated fingerprint sensor and dual-lens camera setup.



Redmi A1+ Price

The new budget smartphone is available in two variants. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 6,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. You’ll have a choice of three colour options: Black, Light Green and Light Blue. It gets a textured back panel. You’ll be able to purchase the handset via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners from October 17.



Redmi A1+ Specifications

Display: The Redmi A1+ comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Display (1600 x 720) supporting a 120Hz touch sampling rate. However, the refresh rate isn’t specified and is most likely 60Hz. The display can go as bright as 400nits, according to Redmi.

Performance: The Redmi A1+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 along with LPDDR4X RAM cores. It gets Android 12 out of the box. In terms of battery, the phone gets a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box.

Camera: The Redmi A1+ also houses an 8MP primary camera with a depth sensor. The front-facing snapper is a 5MP unit.

Other features: The smartphone comes with a dedicated memory card slot along with dual sim card slots. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi A1+ smartphone will also include a fingerprint sensor at the back.



