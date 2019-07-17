Redmi K20 Pro special gold-diamond edition to launch in India today for Rs 4.8 lakh

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship device Redmi K20 Pro but the launch event in New Delhi will also have a special surprise. Other than the regular Redmi K20 and the high-end Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi will be unveiling a special edition Redmi K20 Pro priced at Rs 4.8 lakh! Xiaomi will be targeting the super-rich who have the money to carry a phone that is gold plated and flashy. It also comes with a cover that has K printed at the back with diamonds etched on it.

As far as specifications of the new gold and diamond edition of Redmi K20 Pro is concerned, the phone will most likely come with a regular octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC but could carry 12GB of RAM. The phones are likely to compete with OnePlus' Mclaren Edition smartphone. The company will announce all details of the Redmi K20 Pro along with the Redmi K20 at the launch event today in New Delhi.

The gold and diamond edition of Redmi K20 Pro will most probably carry the specifications similar to the original Redmi K20 Pro. Global VP at Xiaomi & MD of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted about the phone and its price yesterday and had confirmed that the special edition Redmi K20 Pro will be launched today.

20 hours to go for #RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20 Launching something OUT OF THE WORLD tomorrow! A very special version worth.. hold-your-breath.. 4.8 Lakh! What's so special about this variant? RT if you want to know more! #Xiaomi #FlagshipKiller #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/WJkCI9NjYf - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 16, 2019

The gold and diamond edition of Redmi K20 Pro will have limited stocks and not everyone will be able to buy the phone.

The regular Redmi K20 Pro will come in three colours - Blue, Red and Black. Compared to the diamond and gold variant of the Redmi K20 Pro, the regular pro variant is priced at Redmi K20 Pro is priced at around Rs 24,900 for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be bought for approximately Rs 25,900, whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for approximately Rs 27,900. There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is priced at approximately Rs 29,900.

Edited By: Udit Verma

