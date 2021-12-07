Redmi Note 11T 5G to go on sale in India at 12 pm today; check price, specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi's new budget smartphone, will go on sale in India for the first time today, 12 pm. The Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Redmi has launched the phone in three colour options - Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, and Matte Black. The smartphone competes against the Realme 8s 5G, iQoo Z3, and the Lava Agni 5G.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select retail stores.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 90Hz display, dual rear camera setup, and MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset is the major upgrade on the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone enables up to 3GB of memory extension while the storage can be extended up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. The supported charger comes inside the box. The Redmi Note 11T 5G carries an IP53-rated build and weighs around 195 grams.

The company has given preference to 5G connectivity. The display is powered with a high refresh rate, an improved processor and fast charging support with the charger inside the box. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

