Reliance Jio launches its first JioBook laptop: How to buy it for as low as Rs 13,299

Reliance JioBook has been launched for all buyers in the Indian market. The new laptop is a budget-range device that is aimed at students and educators as well as users looking for an entry-level device. The new JioBook laptop has been listed on the Reliance Digital website and is also being offered with various bank offers and discounts. The laptop runs on JioOS operating system and it has been developed in partnership with Microsoft. Similar to the JioPhone, the JioBook laptop will come with Reliance Jio LTE connectivity. However, the laptop does support WiFi connectivity.

Reliance JioBook Price and Availablility

The new Reliance JioBook laptop has been priced at Rs 15,799 and you can find it listed on Reliance Digital’s website. Earlier this month, the laptop was also spotted on the government’s e-marketplace. However, it was listed at a price of Rs 19,500. The price on Reliance Digital website is considerably lesser.

The Reliance JioBook has been listed in a single configuration and a single colour as well. Interested buyers can head to the Reliance Digital website or click here to check if the laptop is deliverable to their area. In terms of offers, the website has listed a 10 per cent instant discount on various banks. However, the buyer can get a maximum of Rs 1500 discount on non-EMI credit card and debit card payment. The Credit Card EMI option can provide a discount of up to Rs 2,500. This can easily bring down the effective price to Rs 13,299. At this price, the laptop can appeal to large section of users.

Note: The offers are valid for a limited period. For detailed information, click here.

Reliance JioBook Laptop Specifications

The Reliance JioBook comes with a 11.6-inch display panel with a 1377x768 resolution. The device with Model number NB2112QB is listed on the Reliance Digital website. The laptop comes with stereo speakers and also features a 2MP web camera for taking classes or making calls.

The new budget laptop also comes with JioOS operating system. The laptop gets 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 128 GB. The laptop gets:

2- USB Ports

1-HDMI mini port

3.5 mm headphone jack

MicroSD card slot

The laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset which is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The laptop gets a 5000mAh battery which the company claims can provide over 8 hours of run time.

Reliance JioBook App Support

The laptop has been developed in partnership with Microsoft and that is the reason why you can expect basic Microsoft Office apps in the laptop. The users will get access to an app store via JioStore.

The laptop comes with built-in 4G LTE connectivity. It will be shipped to the buyer with an inbuilt SIM card. This will provide easy access to internet at all times. Once the product has been purchased the buyer will have to visit their nearest Reliance Jio Store to do the KYC and get the SIM activated.

