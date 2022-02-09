Samsung announces Galaxy S22+, S22: Check out the specs

Along with Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung announced S22 and S22+ which also continue to be camera-centric with pro-grade AI camera features. Almost identical, minus the display size and battery, the two new models feature dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing and a 4mn processor.

Both devices feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Galaxy S22 houses a 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S22+ will come with a 6.6- inch screen. Just like the elder sibling S22 Ultra, these two have also got the intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the colour contrast.

S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nits, while for S22+ it is 1,750nits. Just like the displays, there is a difference in the battery size as well. The Galaxy S22 will have a 3,700mAh battery with a 25W wired fast charging support, while the Galaxy S22+ will have a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. Both will support 15W wireless charging as well as wireless PowerShare.

There isn't any difference in the camera setup -- both house 50MP main camera, 10MP telelens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, and the new Auto Framing feature that will detect and track up to 10 people and automatically adjust the camera's focus. Both devices are powered by VDIS technology which minimises vibrations for sharp footage. They also house new Nightography features like 23 per cent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology for capturing more light.

"Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. "That's why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet."

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in phantom black, phantom white, green, and pink gold colours in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM, staring February 25, 2022.

