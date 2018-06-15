Samsung launches Concert series TV for the Indian market, to focus on the sound experience

One of the market leaders in the TV segment in India, Samsung has refreshed its QLED TV offering and expanded its UHD range. The Korean technology giant is not just focusing on the premium category but has also introduced a new Concert series, a 'Make for India' innovation.

Focusing on the Indian consumers' need for immersive and quality sound, Samsung's Concert series will have four speakers embedded, instead of the regular two. Unlike regular TVs, it will have two at the top and two at the bottom. Each channel is said to deliver 10W sound output to pack a total output of 40W surround sound experience. The Concert TV series will be available in Smart Concert (smart TVs) and Joy Concert (non-smart TVs). Smart Concert will feature Bluetooth capability to pair with smartphones or speakers and a customisable advanced user interface. There will be a Smart Hub feature which will allow users to access Live TV and browse content across a host of apps such as Jio Cinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Big Flix and many more. The Concert range will be available in 32inch, 43inch and 49inch sizes, with the starting price of Rs 27,500.

Samsung claims to have conducted an extensive consumer research that suggests consumers need more than just a TV for their living room. Hence, the company has added an Ambient Mode in Samsung QLED TV in which the TV seamlessly blends with the home interiors. It can mimic the pattern on the wall behind the TV to create a visual effect that blends the TV into the wall. The TV is accompanied with one invisible connection whereby through a single, hardly visible cable data and power can be transmitted. It also supports voice commands using S Voice and comes with the Smart Things app for connecting TV to IoT enabled devices for syncing and sharing content, sending notifications and mirroring screen and sound. Samsung's QLED TV will have eight models including flat and curved TVs, ranging from 55inch to 75inch. The QLED TV range starts at Rs 2,45,000.

"Consumers in India are upsizing and are moving to bigger and better televisions. We intend to fuel this trend by increasing our UHD line-up by 60% and launching new products with innovative features such as Ambient Mode and superior sound quality," says Piyush Kunnapallil, General Manager, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Along with the Concert series and refreshing QLED series, Samsung is also expanding its UHD TV range. The TV panels will be powered by High Dynamic Range and the Dynamic Crystal Colour technology will feature One Remote Control, Smart Hub and Smart Convergence for pairing a smartphone with the TV and vice-versa or pairing TV with a Bluetooth speaker for 2-way audio streaming. Samsung has expanded its UHD range from 10 to 15 models, ranging from 49inch to 75inch, with the entry-level UHD TV starting at Rs 64,900.