Samsung launches new air purifiers in India at starting price of Rs 12,990

Manufacturers are rolling out new air purifiers as Delhi reels under a blanket of smog. The latest in the line of air purifiers is Samsung. The South Korean tech brand has launched its latest range of IoT-enabled air purifiers. The models in the new line-up cover an area of up to 645 sq ft.



Price & Availability



Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers will be available in Beige and Grey colours on Samsung.com and Samsung exclusive stores. The purifiers can also be purchased at other consumer electronics stores at a starting price of Rs 12,990 for AX32 and Rs 32,990 for AX46. The consumers can avail cashback and no-cost EMI too.



Samsung claims that the new air purifiers – AX46 and AX32 – have been designed to remove 99.97 per cent nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens. The new air purifiers from Samsung can also destroy potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde.



The purifiers can be controlled using the SmartThings App. Through the app, users can remotely control the air purifier. The SmartThings App will facilitate controls like turning the air purifier on and off and more. Consumers can check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone.



The purifiers can filter gases, dust, chemicals, and various odors by using a front air intake and three-way air flow. The front air intake draws the air in and a fan then distributes the clean air in multiple directions using a 3-way air flow.



Samsung AX46 Air Purifier



The AX46 model features a numeric display and a laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real time. Users can see the results on the display, which shows the PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants level and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator.



Samsung AX32 Air Purifier



The AX32 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 320 cubic meters per hour and a coverage area of 356 square feet. It features a washable Pre-Filter that is designed to extract larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter that helps remove harmful gases and an Anti-Bacterial (Zinc Oxide) Dust Collecting Filter that Samsung claims, captures up to 99.97 per cent of ultra-fine dust and bacteria. The purifier weighs 6.9 kilograms.

