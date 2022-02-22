Samsung S22 series pre-booking to go live at 6pm today

Samsung India has announced the pre-booking for the Galaxy S22 to go live today (February 22) at 6 pm on Samsung.com. The South Korean electronics giant will be hosting a pre-book event on Samsung Live.



Consumers will be able to avail the limited period offers till midnight on February 22 for Galaxy S22 smartphones on Samsung Live.



Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra during the live pre-book event on Samsung.com or till midnight on February 22 will get a Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just 2,999 and Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 free, alongside an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8,000.



“Young consumers in India want to interact and immerse themselves in their shopping experiences. At Samsung Live, consumers will be able to pre-book our exciting flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones through an interactive shopping experience,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.



Samsung India has launched the company’s flagship smartphone, the S22 series, in India, which was unveiled last week at Galaxy Unpacked Event. The S22 series comes in three variants – S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. Samsung India has priced the variants of S22 at Rs 72,999, the S22+ starts from Rs 84,999, and the S22 Ultra starts from Rs 109,999.



The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available with 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will debut in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with the latest Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will power the S22 family in the global markets, while certain regions will be getting the Exynos 2200 SoC.



Samsung has packed the Galaxy S22 with a 3,700mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery.



The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with triple rear cameras, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultraWide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultraWide shooter, a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom-supporting telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens offering 10x optical zoom.