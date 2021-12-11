Tech Today - The biggest launch of Tech-tember is here

Over the past few years, Tech-tember and Tech-tober have become quite popular in the technology world given the massive number of product launches in these months. At the India Today group, we thought of making Tech-cember a special month for tech enthusiasts as well. Tech Today, an innovative technology show, is launching on December 11 on Business Today TV and India Today.

The show will air on Saturday at 7:30 PM and again on Sunday at 12:30 PM. However, on digital, the show goes on and the Tech Today community can engage on Business Today's website and social media channels throughout the week. The show will be hosted by Aayush Ailawadi, Business Today TV's Technology Editor. Aayush is a TV host, producer and content strategist who has worked in television, radio and digital over the past decade.

Traditional gadget reviews have become commonplace. Digital influencers create a lot of quirky content, but owing to the lack of transparency and accountability in the digital space, the audience is often unable to discern between an unbiased product review and a brand partnership. Old and outdated television formats have also failed to capture the imagination of the modern-day tech enthusiast. The need for a disruptive and credible platform for the tech community is now, more than ever before. That's precisely where Tech Today comes in -- a platform with the massive reach and glamour of TV, along with a nuanced understanding of what the digital audience is craving.

On 'Unbox Today', we don't just unbox gadgets with a script. Instead, we unbox the endless possibilities that come along with state-of-the-art technology. We share an authentic user experience so that you can make an informed purchase decision. Unscripted, unsweetened and genuine tech reviews and analyses that can make your everyday lives a whole lot easier. Some of the world's biggest tech influencers join us as we 'Tech It Out' in a podcast style format. The Tech Today community can continuously engage on our social channels, and this engagement will be showcased as a segment on the TV show.

Is foldable tech the next big thing? Can you replace your laptop instead of a tablet? Should you purchase an electric vehicle (EV) in 2022? How on earth does one become a social media star? Can you become an NFT millionaire overnight? We cover the whole gamut of technology trends from smartphones and wearables, to Internet of Things, VR, AR, crypto and the metaverse.

Tech Today - Tomorrow's Tech, Explained Today. Don't forget to watch at 7:30 PM on Saturdays and 12:30 PM on Sundays, only on India Today and Business Today.

