Timex India launches its first made-in-India smartwatch Helix 2.0; check out full details

Timex India on Thursday launched its first made-in-India smartwatch - Helix Smart 2.0 - on Amazon.in. Timex India has partnered with Singapore-based IOT (Internet of Things) firm KaHa Pte Ltd to develop its first made-in-India smartwatch.

The company said KaHa provided the necessary SKD Kits, assembly process and relevant technology platform support, and process expertise to Timex India to make the smartwatch.

Pawan Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of KaHa, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Timex India for manufacturing of smart wearables in India, all powered by our proprietary COVE platform. Together, we aim to make wearable technology in everyday life more enriching, safe & fun."

This new smartwatch has been produced at Timex India's "state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, a statement said.

It said Timex India's Baddi facility is equipped with the latest tools, technology, and skilled manpower required to manufacture smartwatches in India. The facility has also received the prestigious SA 8000 and ISO 45001:2018 certification last year. SA 8000 is one of the world's first auditable social certification standards for decent workplaces, across all industrial sectors, Timex India said.

Discussing the launch of its first made-in-India smartwatch, Srinivasan Rajagopalan, General Manager - Operations, Procurement & PPC at Timex India, said: "At Timex India, we believe that innovation is second nature to us and therefore we don't stop challenging ourselves to do better. We believe that this first made in India smartwatch by Timex India will make our smart wearable solutions more easily accessible to a huge domestic market in India. As passionate watchmakers, we are constantly striving to improve efficiency and create superior value for our customers."

