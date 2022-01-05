Vivo V-series smartphones launched in India: Check out price, specs

Vivo, on Wednesday, launched Vivo V23 Pro and V23 smartphones under its V-series in India.

The camera-centric devices are touted as 5G smartphones which boast of 50MP selfie cameras. The back design of the handsets refracts light to create a dual-tone effect.

The Vivo V23 Pro is the more premium one between the two smartphones and features a curved AMOLED display.

Check out the prices and features of Vivo 23 and Vivo V23 Pro:

Vivo V23 price in India - The smartphone's price starts at Rs 29,990 and comes in two storage options. The base model which comes with 8GB + 128GB storage costs Rs 29,990 while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 34,990.

Vivo V23 device comes in two colours - Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. The smartphone will go on sale on January 19 through Vivo.com, Flipkart, and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Pro price in India- The smartphone's price starts at Rs 38,990 for the base 8GB RAM option with 128 GB storage, whereas, the 12GB storage option with 256GB storage costs Rs 43,990.

In terms of pricing, Vivo V23 Pro rivals the likes of OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and Realme GT 5G. The handset comes in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold colours. Vivo V23 Pro's sale starts on January 13 through Vivo.com, Flipkart, and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications - The device comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and features a MediaTekDimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone boasts of up to 256 GB of internal storage and has a 4300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup on the back and has a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 2MP macro camera. The device has a dual-front camera setup for selfies. It also has a 50 MP main front camera with Eye AutoFocus along with an 8MP ultrawide front camera.

Vivo V23 specifications - The device comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset boasts of a flat screen with a wide notch for the dual 50MP + 8MP front camera setup.

Vivo V23 comes with a 64 MP rear camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. When it comes to performance, the device packs a MediaTekDimensity 920 SoC and a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset also runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.