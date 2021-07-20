WhatsApp rolls out Joinable Calls feature; all you need to know

In uncertain times like the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nothing better than connecting with your friends and family on group calls. But sometimes you end up missing out on these calls. In order to avoid such a situation, WhatsApp has announced a new feature -- Joinable Calls -- which will allow to join an ongoing call if you failed to receive it initially.

Using this feature, you can call up to 8 members at a time and see all the members on the screen.

Here’s how you can make video calls

You can make a video call from a group chat, calls option and a chat.

To make group calls using Group chat option, tap the option Group call in case your group has nine or more members. Go for a Video call in case your group has eight or more members. Select the contacts you want to add and simply tap the Video call option

If you want to make group calls using New Call option, select New Group Call option from the new call option under the Calls tab. Select the contacts you want to add and simply tap the Video call option. If you have missed a call and it is still going on, you can still join.

In order to make a chat while on a video call, select the video call option in the WhatsApp chat you want to contact. Select Add Member from open when the contact answers your call.

Here’s how to join video calls

A notification will appear on your screen if someone invites you to join a group call. Hit Remove if you cannot join the call and select Join Call to join the group call and open the screen with call details

If you have missed a call and it is still going on, you can still join. For this, you need to hit the Calls tab on WhatsApp. After this, select the call you want to join if it is going on. This will open the screen with call details and select Join Call from the call menu.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Pegasus attack: Amazon shuts down infrastructure, accounts linked to Israeli NSO Group